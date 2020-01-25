Watch: Wolff holes eagle from fairway on Moving Day at Torrey

Matthew Wolff's swing used to get scrutinized when Wolff was a junior golfer, but if there's anything he's proven so far during his young PGA Tour career is that the ends really do justify the means.

Wolff struggled Thursday at the Farmers Insurance Open and carded an opening 76, but bounced back with a second-round 66 to make the cut. The former Oklahoma State product began his third round on the back nine and made the turn in exciting fashion.

A perfect ending to cap off a 1-under 35 opening nine at Torrey Pines. Two early bogeys saw Wolff moving in the wrong direction on Moving Day. But he erased one of the dropped shots with a birdie at the par-4 15th.

The eagle moved Wolff to 3 under on the week, but still seven back of the lead.

