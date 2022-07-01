WATCH: Morgan Hoffmann holes flop shot from thick rough at John Deere Classic

Morgan Hoffmann is grinding to make another cut on the PGA Tour, and he’s doing so in style Friday at the John Deere Classic.

The former Oklahoma State Cowboy pulled his tee shot into the left rough at the 227-yard par-3 seventh during his second round, leaving himself short-sided with just under 50 feet to the hole.

Hoffmann, playing this week on a sponsor exemption, pulled out the wedge and showed off the hands for an unlikely birdie.

With only conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour, Hoffmann needs more shots like that one if he hopes to climb the leaderboard and regain some kind of PGA Tour status.

Hoffmann shot 1 over Thursday, but was 4 under through 13 holes Friday afternoon as he looked to make a charge.