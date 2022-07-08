WATCH: NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry holes out for eagle at the American Century Championship

Steph Curry is the greatest of all time from distance, and the avid golfer carried his sharpshooting over from the NBA Finals to the American Century Championship.

Curry launched a tee shot more than 300 yards down the fairway at the 413-yard par-4 13th at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course Friday afternoon, leaving himself just 97 yards.

You know what happened next.

The recent NBA Champion and Finals MVP threw a spinning wedge behind the flagstick and brought the ball right back into the hole for an eagle.

Perhaps the best part is that he was able to turn and celebrate with his dad, Dell, and brother, Seth, who are also in the field this week in Tahoe.

Curry finished his day tied for 10th after accumulating 16 points in the modified stableford format.