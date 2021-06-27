Watch: Nelly Korda nearly makes albatross in final round of KPMG Women's PGA

Nelly Korda's biggest advantage in her final-round showdown with Lizette Salas was on display at the par-5 fifth hole on Sunday at Atlanta Athletic Club.

Korda hit a 7-wood on her second shot, her ball traveling from 243 yards to within a couple of feet of the hole.

Korda tapped in for eagle, while Salas made birdie, to take a two-shot lead in their two-way battle for the KPMGA Women's PGA Championship title. Her lead was one when she played the par-5 12th. And, for the second time in the round, she made eagle. Korda's approach shot just cleared the water hazard and settled within 15 feet of the hole. She made the putt, while Salas made bogey, and Korda was staked to a four-stroke lead.