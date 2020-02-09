Phil Mickelson worked his way into contention for his 45th PGA Tour victory with some serious short-game magic on Saturday.

And Nick Taylor is trying to deny Mickelson that victory with a little wedge wizardry of his own on Sunday.

Still one clear of Mickelson, as he started the day, through five holes, Taylor pushed two ahead with this holeout from the sand at the par-5 6th:

The eagle-3 advanced Taylor to 21 under par, as the 31-year-old Canadian looks to win for the second time on the PGA Tour and closeout his first 54-hole lead. The pitch-in was part of a three-hole stretch Taylor played in 4 under, following back-to-back birdies at Nos. 4 and 5.