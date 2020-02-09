Watch: Taylor steals page from Mickelson playbook, holes out for eagle

Getty Images

Phil Mickelson worked his way into contention for his 45th PGA Tour victory with some serious short-game magic on Saturday.

mickelson_1920_pebble20_d3_wedge

Watch: Chips, flops and holeouts, oh Phil!

 BY Randall Mell  — 

Phil Mickelson put on short-game show for the fans with several holeouts and near-holeouts Saturday at Pebble Beach.

And Nick Taylor is trying to deny Mickelson that victory with a little wedge wizardry of his own on Sunday.

Still one clear of Mickelson, as he started the day, through five holes, Taylor pushed two ahead with this holeout from the sand at the par-5 6th:

The eagle-3 advanced Taylor to 21 under par, as the 31-year-old Canadian looks to win for the second time on the PGA Tour and closeout his first 54-hole lead. The pitch-in was part of a three-hole stretch Taylor played in 4 under, following back-to-back birdies at Nos. 4 and 5.

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Like Eastwood, Phil directing Monterey magic

BY Randall Mell  — 

Chasing a record sixth AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am title, Phil Mickelson is one shot back entering Sunday as he looks to prove that winning never gets old.
News & Opinion

Taylor fires 63, leads Shriners with Phil 2 back

BY Associated Press  — 

Nick Taylor shot 8-under 63 to grab the first-round lead at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Phil Mickelson is among the pursuers, just two back.
Golf Central

Taylor, Hadwin looking to end native drought in Canada

BY Will Gray  — 

Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin are both off to strong starts as they look to become the first Canadian to win in Canada since Pat Fletcher in 1954.