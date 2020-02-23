WATCH: Norwegian announcers go crazy after Viktor Hovland's walk-off putt

Getty Images

Let the celebration begin in Oslo!

Viktor Hovland canned a 30-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole Sunday at the Puerto Rico Open to capture his first career PGA Tour victory. More importantly, though, Hovland's win made history in his home country, as the 22-year-old became Norway's first Tour winner.

If one needed any indication what the reaction would be like back home, listen to these Norwegian announcers call Hovland's winning putt, which pushed Hovland to 20 under, a shot clear of runner-up Josh Teater.

Somebody get those guys some oxygen!

Hovland's breakthrough comes less than a year after Hovland's former Oklahoma State teammate Matt Wolff won his first Tour title, which came in similar walk-off fashion. Wolff, of course, holed an eagle putt from a similar length to win the 3M Open last summer.

