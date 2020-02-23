Watch: Ole Miss fan, 84, sinks 94-foot putt at basketball game to win car

Mary Ann Wakefield
Twitter/OleMissMBB

Those tricky 5-foot putts for par are often nerve-racking, whether there's money on the line with a friend or not. But a 94-footer with a brand new car at stake? That doesn't even compare.

But don't tell that to 84-year-old Mary Ann Wakefield who was more than up for the challenge Saturday night at the Ole Miss men's basketball game. The greens had to be rolling somewhere around 14 or 15 at The Pavilion, but Wakefield handled it with ease, something that might make most Tour pros jealous.

And the crowd goes wild!

Soon enough, you'll be able to catch Mary Ann cruising around Oxford in a new Nissan Altima. And if you see her pull up next to you at the course, be sure and ask her for a putting lesson. 

