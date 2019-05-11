After a wave of thunderstorms rolled through the Dallas area this morning, the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson finally began just after 3:00 p.m. local time. The lengthy delay didn't seem to faze Padraig Harrington.

The 2020 European Ryder Cup captain raced out of the gate with a birdie on the par-5 first hole. His approach into the par-4 second was likely in a different area code than the hole, landing 80 feet from the cup.

Harrington read the birdie putt perfectly and make the cross-country lag look like a routine tap in. The birdie moved him to 2 under on the day, before giving one back at the par-4 third. Another birdie at the fifth moved Harrington back to 2 under and into the top 20.

The leaders aren't set to tee off until 5:40 p.m. local time and sunset is at 8:15 p.m., but play could be suspended because of darkness sooner than that with overcast skies.