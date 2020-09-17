Watch: Patrick Reed aces Winged Foot's seventh hole in first round of U.S. Open

Getty Images

With his playing competitor Jordan Spieth making three birdies, a bogey and a double bogey in his first six holes Thursday at the U.S. Open, Patrick Reed figured he'd get on the roller coaster, too.

With an unintentional ode to nearby Suffolk County, Reed pulled off the rare 6-3-1.

After a double at the par-4 fifth hole and birdie at the sixth, Reed aced the 165-yard, par-3 seventh, hitting a beautiful cut-off draw and having his ball one-hop into the hole.

The hole-in-one was the third in U.S. Open history at Winged Foot, following Mark McCumber (No. 10, Round 1, 1984) and Peter Hedblom (No. 3, Round 3, 2006).

It also got Reed back into red numbers at 1 under.

