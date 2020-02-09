Watch: Phil flops it over TV tower, makes crazy par on Pebble's 13th

Getty Images

After an insane day around the greens on Saturday, Phil Mickelson showed some more of that short-game magic Sunday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

After badly sailing the green from 127 yards out at Pebble Beach's par-4 13th hole Sunday, Mickelson left himself a seemingly impossible third shot – a TV tower between he and the hole, trees to the right, a green above and running away from him.

He was so far long and left – 42 yards to be exact – that his ball wasn't even in the frame on Shot Tracker.

phil_shot

But trailing leader Nick Taylor by three shots, Mickelson couldn't afford to play it safe. Instead, he reached into his magic hat, flopped it over the tower and onto the fringe, and sunk 25-foot putt for par.

While Taylor matched Mickelson's par, his wasn't nearly as magical.

