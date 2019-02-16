Grandstands in the way? No problem for Phil Mickelson.

After hitting his approach shot right of right on Riviera's 18th hole Saturday during his second round of the Genesis Open, Mickelson decided it best not to take relief near the third tee box – even with the grandstands sitting between he and the green.

Of course, it didn't matter. Mickelson flopped his ball well clear of the tented temporary immovable obstruction, carrying it some 40 yards to set up a 13-foot look at par.

Even though Mickelson went on to miss the par save, it was still something. Never change, Phil.