Phil Mickelson is still relatively new to social media. But it's safe to say he gets it.

And this holiday season, the 48-year-old's Instagram account has become the gift that keeps on giving.

When Lefty wasn't winning your ugly sweater contest, he was giving short-game lessons to his followers ... all from the comfort of his flip flops – and long-sleeved, button-down golf shirt, of course.

View this post on Instagram Turns out very few people know about the short game, which is something I’ve always assumed to be common knowledge. Using social media as a platform, I will share tips about the 3 basic essentials of any short game. Over time I will post about all the nuances to hit every shot under any circumstance. Let’s make 2019 an “up and down” year! A post shared by Phil Mickelson (@philmickelson) on Dec 19, 2018 at 1:26pm PST View this post on Instagram The first fundamental of chipping is putting your weight on your front foot. It’s pretty easy. The second fundamental requires figuring out what type of shot is necessary and making a decision. 🤔🤔🤔 A post shared by Phil Mickelson (@philmickelson) on Dec 21, 2018 at 8:48am PST View this post on Instagram Here is the third fundamental of chipping. It's important to get these fundamentals ingrained in your technique, all of the nuances and shots that I will discuss next depend on these. In future posts, I will discuss the exact weight distribution, lie assessment, bounce on the wedge, bunker play, etc. You will require these three things to get your short game dialed in. I’ve reviewed your questions and will address some of them soon! A post shared by Phil Mickelson (@philmickelson) on Dec 22, 2018 at 1:02pm PST View this post on Instagram Wishing everyone Happy Holidays. Although I’ll be skiing the next week, I’ve shot some more videos answering many of the questions you posted. A post shared by Phil Mickelson (@philmickelson) on Dec 24, 2018 at 3:02pm PST View this post on Instagram A few more subtle things to help with the 3 fundamentals of chipping. A post shared by Phil Mickelson (@philmickelson) on Dec 26, 2018 at 9:18am PST View this post on Instagram After mastering the 3 fundamentals, solid contact should be fairly consistent. Now we can start working on touch. Varying the amount of loft is how we do that and here are a couple of basic tips. Had to put it into two parts. Still ironing out the kinks on this social media stuff. A post shared by Phil Mickelson (@philmickelson) on Dec 28, 2018 at 12:15pm PST

In a series of videos, the five-time major champ shared tips about the "three basic essentials of any short game," including weight distribution, lie assessment and creating an inverse line with your arm.

So if you've ever wanted to know how to hit shots like this, this is a good place to start.