Watch: Phil gives short-game lessons ... on Instagram ... in flip flops

Phil Mickelson is still relatively new to social media. But it's safe to say he gets it.

And this holiday season, the 48-year-old's Instagram account has become the gift that keeps on giving. 

When Lefty wasn't winning your ugly sweater contest, he was giving short-game lessons to his followers ... all from the comfort of his flip flops – and long-sleeved, button-down golf shirt, of course.

In a series of videos, the five-time major champ shared tips about the "three basic essentials of any short game," including weight distribution, lie assessment and creating an inverse line with your arm.

So if you've ever wanted to know how to hit shots like this, this is a good place to start.

