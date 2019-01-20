Phil Mickelson, Adam Long and Adam Hadwin were tied at 25 under par through 71 holes of the Desert Classic. Playing in the final threesome, Mickelson and Long both had birdie putts to reach 26 under. Hadwin was unable to hole a bunker shot and needed to hope for a pair of misses to reach a playoff.

Mickelson putted first, from 40 feet, and came a few blades of grass from making his.

Tracking for Phil Mickelson ... for the solo lead ... pic.twitter.com/t9ono4xpZx — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 20, 2019

Long then had this 14-footer for his first PGA Tour win. And unlike Mickelson, he got his to drop.