Thursday night, 32 college football players' lives were changed after hearing their name called as a first-round draft pick of the 2019 National Football League Draft.

Phil Mickelson, however, wasn't one of those 32, and he feels snubbed by it. As a result, he released his latest highlight tape for any teams looking for a quarterback (*cough* New York Giants *cough*).

Looks like Lefty–er, Righty–isn't worried about the recent pace-of-play issues on the PGA Tour. But you've got to do what you've got to do for NFL general managers to take notice of your once-in-a-generation talent.

The Arizona Cardinals took former Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick and are selecting first in Friday night's second round. Could they add another signal caller like Mickelson?

Don't count on it.