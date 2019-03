Wildlife got in Webb Simpson’s way on No. 7 during the third round of the Honda Classic.

As seen in the video below, Simpson’s caddie, Paul Tesori, politely guided a duck off the tee box on the par-3.

Quiet on the tee.



No quacks, please. 🦆 pic.twitter.com/mIGAlKYieQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 2, 2019

Poor guy, he was just playing through!