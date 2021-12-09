Watch: Police chase makes its way onto Florida golf course

Getty Images

Even if it's cart path only, anything with four wheels other than a golf cart shouldn't make its way within the grounds of a course. 

But earlier this week in Vero Beach, Florida, a regular day turned chaotic when a high-speed police chase made its way onto Grand Harbor golf course as Indian River County officers chased down 60-year-old Jodie Ann Harvey, who was driving a Toyota 4x4. 

For any groundskeepers out there, you may want to look away for this one. 

 

Eventually, the police tracked down Harvey and she was charged with a DUI, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated fleeing to elude, two felony counts of criminal mischief and aggravated assault on a first responder. 

More articles like this
Grill Room

Koepka gets high praise from Duke's Coach K

BY Grill Room Team  — 

Brooks Koepka sat courtside next to boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. as Duke beat Gonzaga, 84-81, and then met Coach K.
Grill Room

Phil joins 'ManningCast,' takes jab, roasts Eli

BY Grill Room Team  — 

Phil Mickelson was on the "Manningcast" for "Monday Night Football" and it was as entertaining as you'd expect.

Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods
Grill Room

Report: Tiger second-richest athlete of all time

BY Grill Room Team  — 

According to a report, Tiger Woods is the second highest-paid athlete of all-time, behind only Michael Jordan.