Watch: Police chase makes its way onto Florida golf course

Even if it's cart path only, anything with four wheels other than a golf cart shouldn't make its way within the grounds of a course.

But earlier this week in Vero Beach, Florida, a regular day turned chaotic when a high-speed police chase made its way onto Grand Harbor golf course as Indian River County officers chased down 60-year-old Jodie Ann Harvey, who was driving a Toyota 4x4.

For any groundskeepers out there, you may want to look away for this one.

Eventually, the police tracked down Harvey and she was charged with a DUI, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated fleeing to elude, two felony counts of criminal mischief and aggravated assault on a first responder.