Watch: Rahm hits football field to catch dimes from fiancée

It's no secret that Jon Rahm's fiancée, Kelley Cahill, has an absolute cannon for an arm.

But that doesn't make it any less impressive when she shows it off.

On the same Texas Christian University practice field where we saw the dynamic quarterback-wide receiver duo work on routes a couple years ago, Cahill and Rahm we're back at it on Thursday.

Rahm posted a couple videos to Instagram of Cahill - in bare feet no less - dropping dimes to her two-time PGA Tour winning fiancé.

Yeah ... safe to say she's still got it.