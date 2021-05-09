Watch: Richy Werenski nearly makes second-ever par-4 ace in PGA Tour history

There has been one hole-in-one on a par 4 in PGA Tour history. That famously came at the 2001 Phoenix Open, when Andrew Magee’s tee shot on the 332-yard 17th at TPC Scottsdale fortuitously bounded off Tom Byrum’s putter and into the hole for an ace.

We nearly saw the second par-4 hole-in-one on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Championship, when Richy Werenski’s tee shot on the 304-yard par-4 14th kicked off the flagstick.

No 1 for Werenski and no 2, either, as he missed the 18-foot eagle putt and made a birdie-3.

As for Magee, here is the former PGA Tour pro previously talking about his bit of history, with what footage there is of the ace.

