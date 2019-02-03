Rickie Fowler looked as though he was in danger of surrendering multiple shots to the field early in Sunday's final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Up four shots on the third hole, an easily reachable par-5, Fowler flared his second shot short and right of the green into a penalty area.

He proceeded to take his drop on a cart path, 100 yards from the green, and make this miraculous up and down for par.

A bogey-6 on the second easiest hole on the course would have probably felt more like two dropped shots. But Fowler and his nearest pursuer, Matt Kuchar, both made par, keeping Fowler four ahead.