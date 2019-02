Drive for show, putt for dough, right?

After a great drive on the par-4 ninth hole, Rory McIlroy struggled on the green.

It took McIlroy four putts to finish the hole, and he saw his lead disappear. It spoiled what was otherwise a solid opening nine, with three birdies on his card.

Dustin Johnson now leads McIlroy by one shot during the second round of the WGC-Mexico Championship.