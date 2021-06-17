Watch: Rory McIlroy chips in for birdie to draw closer to U.S. Open lead

Getty Images

What Thursday major woes?

Rory McIlroy started strong Thursday afternoon at the U.S. Open. He birdied the opening hole at Torrey Pines' South Course, and as the wind picked up and the course firmed, he strung together par after par for much of the front nine.

That set the stage for his highlight of the day so far. After hitting his first two shots in the rough at the par-4 seventh hole, McIlroy had 33 yards to the hole from a juicy lie behind the green. He holed it.

McIlroy, who has shot 75 or worse in four of his last six opening major rounds, turned in a bogey-free, 2-under 33.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Rory thinks greens books should be 'outlawed'

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Even though Rory McIlroy uses a green-reading book, he thinks they should be illegal.
Golf Central

Rory on Saso modeling her swing after his

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Rory McIlroy was impressed with Yuka Saso's work and hopes to meet her this summer at the Olympics.
Golf Central

Mcllroy expands on WD from Wed. pro-am

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

As he stands at even par following day two, Rory McIlroy withdrew from Wednesday’s pro-am, citing "personal reasons."