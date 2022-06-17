WATCH: Rory McIlroy makes incredible double-bogey save ... yes, double-bogey save

The headline above is correct. Rory McIlroy did, in fact, make an incredible double-bogey save at the par-4 third hole in Round 2 of the U.S. Open.

After hitting his second shot into knee-high heather, McIlroy whiffed on his third. He attempted to calm himself while playing competitor Xander Schauffele played his next shot, and then repeated his attempt from the junk. Again, McIlroy whiffed.

He finally escaped with his fifth shot, but was left with 23 feet for double bogey. And, incredibly, he converted the save.

Highlight: McIlroy hits putt to save double-bogey

McIlroy started the hole at 3 under par, one off the lead. He left three back at 1 under.