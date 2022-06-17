×

WATCH: Rory McIlroy makes incredible double-bogey save ... yes, double-bogey save

Getty Images

The headline above is correct. Rory McIlroy did, in fact, make an incredible double-bogey save at the par-4 third hole in Round 2 of the U.S. Open.

After hitting his second shot into knee-high heather, McIlroy whiffed on his third. He attempted to calm himself while playing competitor Xander Schauffele played his next shot, and then repeated his attempt from the junk. Again, McIlroy whiffed.

He finally escaped with his fifth shot, but was left with 23 feet for double bogey. And, incredibly, he converted the save.

Highlight: McIlroy hits putt to save double-bogey

Highlight: McIlroy hits putt to save double-bogey

McIlroy started the hole at 3 under par, one off the lead. He left three back at 1 under.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Despite 67, Rory upset with breaks, slow play

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Rory McIlroy unleashed his frustration down the stretch in his first round at the 122nd U.S. Open.
News & Opinion

Rory's leadership: 'I'm doing what I think is right'

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Rory McIlroy didn't ask to be a leader, but he's embracing the role both on and off the course.
News & Opinion

Great golf divide doesn't mean it's personal

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Battle lines are drawn between the factions, but that doesn't mean it's player vs. player on a personal level.