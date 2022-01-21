Watch: Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton and Collin Morikawa try to land drive on one-yard-wide fairway

It's already hard enough to hit a drive as straight as possible, but imagine sending a drive 300-plus yards while also trying to land it on a one-yard-wide fairway.

Well, Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton and Collin Morikawa attempted to do just that in a contest from the DP World Tour. And three of the best golfers in the world learned quickly how difficult the challenge would be and strapped in for a long and wild ride.

Finally, after several close calls in which the ball hit the one-yard strip but rolled off it, Hatton finally ended the competition, proving that even though the task was arduous, it can be done.