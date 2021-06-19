Watch: Rory McIlroy within striking distance of U.S. Open lead after chip-in birdie

The par-4 12th hole at Torrey Pines South has played as one of the top 3 toughest in all three rounds so far at this U.S. Open.

Rory McIlroy apparently doesn't think it's too difficult. He's now birdied it all three days.

McIlroy's latest birdie came Saturday afternoon, as McIlroy left himself a 30-yard chip out of the thick rough after hacking out of the right rough with his second shot. Instead of safely finding the meat of the putting surface, McIlroy did better – way better. He holed out.

McIlroy's birdie was his third of the day and not only continued as bogey-free round but also moved him to 2 under, three shots back of the leaders.

Since 2014, McIlroy is 54 under on major weekends. No player is better than that, and Brooks Koepka is the closest at 50 under.