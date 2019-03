Before the leaders teed off Saturday afternoon, Russell Knox quietly rocketed up the leaderboard on Moving Day at the Valspar Championship.

Out in even par, Knox birdied four on the back nine, including a 72-foot bomb on No. 16.

The famed Snake Pit often gets the best of players as they close their rounds, but Knox started the three-hole stretch with a bang. Knox's long birdie vaulted him into the top 10.