×

WATCH: Ryan Armour makes rare ace at Sony Open

Getty Images

Ryan Armour was 1 over par in his first round at the Sony Open when he stepped on the tee at the par-3 17th.

Full-field scores from the Sony Open in Hawaii

One swing changed his day.

He watched as his 6-iron left the clubface and barreled toward the pin, landing in the middle of the green and rolling into the cup as if it were a 20-footer.


The hole was playing 204 yards Thursday at Waialae Country Club and it was just the sixth ace at the 17th in the last 40 years, according to the broadcast.

Leaving the headcover on the putter is starting to become commonplace for Armour. He also made a hole-in-one in the fall at the Houston Open. 

Armour would bogey his final hole of the day for an even-par 70. 

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Clark, Armour co-lead at windy Bermuda

BY Associated Press  — 

Wyndham Clark and Ryan Armour survived ferocious wind Friday in the Bermuda Championship to share the lead going into a weekend.
Golf Central

Journeyman Armour (64) just enjoys the grind

BY Nick Menta  — 

Count Ryan Armour among the guys who will tell you life on the PGA Tour really is all it’s cracked up to be.

armour_1920_sanderson17_wave-1
News & Opinion

Fatigued Armour defending at Sanderson

BY Associated Press  — 

Ryan Armour's attempt at winning back-to-back Sanderson Farms Championships will involve fighting fatigue as much as the golf course.