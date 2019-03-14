PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – There had been 857 tee shots hit at the iconic 17th hole since Sergio Garcia last made a hole in one during the 2017 Players Championship and for a moment Ryan Moore wasn’t sure if that streak had come to an end.

“I heard it clink and the funny thing is the group right before me, we were walking up 16 I think it was [Emiliano] Grillo hit the pin about two inches above the cup and almost went back in the water,” Moore said of his tee shot on the 17th hole. “I was just waiting to see where the ball went and then no ball showed up.”

It was Moore’s caddie who first realized his boss had ended the drought on the island green, even before the crowd, and gave him a hug.

Moore hit a 54-degree sand wedge from 120 yards for his fifth ace on the PGA Tour.

“It's one I'm always happy to walk off with a [par], I know that,” Moore said of his history with the 17th hole. “I have certainly made some birdies, I've definitely hit it in the water a few times, but at this point who hasn't. I would say that I've played it respectably at this point, can't play it any better than today.”

Moore is the ninth player to make a hole in one on the 17th hole in Players Championship history.