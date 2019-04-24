It's been 10 days since Tiger Woods sank the winning putt on the 18th green at Augusta National, cementing the greatest comeback in golf and one of the greatest in sports history. It was a putt for bogey, but it sent the patrons in a frenzy watching Woods claim his 15th major and fifth green jacket.

Well ... all but one patron, apparently.

The reaction time for Stadler is getting slower and slower, so just give him a minute. He's either as joyful and ecstatic as can be on the inside without showing it on the outside, or the 1982 Masters champion is plotting his unlikely return to the pinnacle of the golf world just as Woods did this year at the Masters.

Either way, it makes for a good laugh.