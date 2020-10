Sergio Garcia is still considered one of the world's best iron players. He proved it Sunday afternoon in Mississippi.

Needing birdie to win the Sanderson Farms Championship and facing 171 yards to the flag at the par-4 18th hole, Garcia stuck his approach shot to 2 feet to set up a winning birdie putt.

The closing birdie capped a 5-under 67 for Garcia, who at 19 under finished a shot clear of Peter Malnati. The win was Garcia's first on the PGA Tour since the 2017 Masters.