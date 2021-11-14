Watch: Su Oh begins Sunday with ace, third player to win Lamborghini

Getty Images

Pretty soon the entire LPGA is going to be driving Lamborghinis.

Su Oh wasted no time getting in on the sports car-winning action on Sunday morning. Oh was the first person to hit a tee shot in the final round at Pelican Golf Club's par-3 12th hole, which had already been the site of two aces this week at the Pelican Women's Championship. Austin Ernst and Pavarisa Yoktuan won two-year leases on a Lamborghini earlier this week.

Oh struck a smooth 7-iron from 156 yards out, and her ball found the bottom of the cup.

HLs: Oh hits an ace in final round of the Pelican

It was Oh's seventh hole-in-one, but it was the first ace that won a Lamborghini.

"It looks pretty nice," she said. "I've had a look every day. It's like three of them on the putting green, so I was like, oh, that must be so nice. But yes, very fancy.

"It was so out of my league, but it's a very nice car. I would love to drive it."

