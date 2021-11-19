Watch: Taylor Moore records his first-ever PGA Tour ace at RSM Classic

Getty Images

On Sea Island's Seaside Course, two firsts happened Friday at the RSM Classic. PGA Tour rookie Taylor Moore made his first Tour hole-in-one on the par-3 17th, which was also the hole's first-ever ace at the event.

Moore, a 28-year-old Texas native, made the turn to the back nine tied for sixth at 9 under, three shots off Zach Johnson's lead. After placing T-17 at the Sanderson Farms Championship and a T-24 at the Shriners Children's Open, Moore is looking for his best finish on Tour to close out 2021 and his ace certainly helps that goal. 

Full-field scores from The RSM Classic

 

