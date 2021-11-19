Watch: Taylor Moore records his first-ever PGA Tour ace at RSM Classic

On Sea Island's Seaside Course, two firsts happened Friday at the RSM Classic. PGA Tour rookie Taylor Moore made his first Tour hole-in-one on the par-3 17th, which was also the hole's first-ever ace at the event.

Moore, a 28-year-old Texas native, made the turn to the back nine tied for sixth at 9 under, three shots off Zach Johnson's lead. After placing T-17 at the Sanderson Farms Championship and a T-24 at the Shriners Children's Open, Moore is looking for his best finish on Tour to close out 2021 and his ace certainly helps that goal.

Full-field scores from The RSM Classic