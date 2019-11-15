Better to be lucky than good, right?

Thomas Detry has been good through two rounds at the Nedbank Golf Challenge, but had quite a lucky break Friday on the 17th at Gary Player Country Club when his tee shot sailed left and was headed for the water hazard, when, somehow, it hit a flag pole and bounced back into the rough.

When Detry stepped on the tee, he was sitting at 10 under. But he failed to make anything of the good break and finished with a double bogey. To make matters worse, Detry closed with a bogey at the last to card a second-round, 1-under 71 that certainly could have been much better.

Still, Detry finds himself just four back of leader Zander Lombard heading to the weekend in South Africa.