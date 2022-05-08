Watch: Thorbjorn Olesen sinks two bombs for eagle-birdie finish, win

For the second straight day, Thorbjorn Olesen capped his round with an eagle-birdie finish. This time, however, it was to seal his first victory in four years.

Olesen bogeyed five of his first 15 holes on Sunday at the Betfred British Masters, and with two holes to play, he appeared to have squandered his chance to win after leading by three shots at the start of the final round.

But the Dane, who had last won on the DP World Tour at the 2018 Italian Open, canned a 30-foot eagle putt at the par-3 17th hole to pull even with clubhouse leader Sebastian Soderberg at 9 under.

Olesen then hooped a 36-footer for birdie at the par-4 finishing hole to shoot 1-over 73 and win by a shot.

Olesen makes eagle-birdie to win British Masters

“I somehow just kept going and yeah, what a finish,” Olesen said.