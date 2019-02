Tiger Woods didn't begin his opening round at the Genesis Open until Friday morning, and it wasn't a pretty start. He was 2 over through seven holes, but then started a birdie run at the par-4 eighth.





He also birdied No. 9 ...





And No. 10 ...





And No. 11 to turn a 2-over score to 2 under.





Woods dropped a shot at the par-4 12th, but rebounded with a birdie at the par-3 14th.

Woods remained at 2 under par until a three-putt bogey at the par-5 17th. He finished with a 1-under 70.