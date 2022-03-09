Watch: Tiger Woods arrives at Tour HQ prior to HOF ceremony

Tiger Woods arrived at PGA Tour headquarters on Wednesday afternoon in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, ahead of his World Golf Hall of Fame induction.

And he did so in typical Tiger fashion.

As he walked into the building alongside son, Charlie, and just behind his girlfriend, Erica Herman, and daughter, Sam, Woods wore an outfit befitting of someone squeezing in a quick workout at the Global Home's new gym: a tight-fitting, dri-Fit long-sleeved shirt; gym shorts; tennis shoes; a backwards hat; shades; and carrying a water bottle.

Live coverage of the ceremony begins at 6 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, so Woods has plenty of time to change – and get in that workout if he wants to.

Woods is set to be inducted alongside Tim Finchem, Susie Maxwell Berning and Marion Hollins. Sam Woods will present her dad during the ceremony.