Even par through 35 holes and 2 1/2 days at Riviera, Tiger Woods arrived at the uphill, par-4 ninth Saturday morning needing a birdie to get himself back on the right side of the then-1-under cut line.

And he got it.

Woods played a 4-iron to the back edge and sank this 24-footer from the fringe to cap off an even-par morning restart and an even-par, second-round 71.

Woods will now need to wait out the opposite side of the draw before he can start his third round at Riviera, where two days of poor weather has the tournament almost a full day behind schedule.

Justin Thomas and Adam Scott lead at 11 under par through the early wave, meaning Woods will be at least 10 shots off the pace when he returns to the golf course.