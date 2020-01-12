Watch: Tiger caddies for son Charlie in junior tournament

Getty Images

Junior golf tournaments can often be intimidating, even those without Tiger and Charlie Woods. But imagine showing up with the two of them there.

Footage surfaced late Saturday night of Charlie on the range before a 9-hole junior event in South Florida, with Tiger analyzing the picturesque (!) action from his 10-year-old son.

For over 23 years, Tiger has been on the playing side of things, but flipped the script to caddie for Charlie. Can't imagine any other kid in the field had a better caddie.

Charlie went on to fire a 5-over 41, and although he didn't take home the title, there's no doubt the trophy case will be filling up sooner rather than later with that swing and his genes.

As for Tiger, he's set to return to action himself in two weeks to make his 2020 debut at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines where he's won eight times.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Where Tiger definitely, possibly will play in 2020

BY Tiger Tracker  — 

What will Tiger Woods’ schedule look like this year? It’s something I get asked as often as anything else.
Golf Central

As expected, Woods to begin 2020 at Farmers

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Tiger Woods will make his 2020 debut at one of his personal playgrounds as he announced that he'll begin his year at Torrey Pines.
Golf Central

Tiger Tracker: My 19 takes from Woods' 2019

BY Tiger Tracker  — 

Tiger Woods had a most memorable year and I was there for all of it. Here are my 19 glorious takeaways from Tiger's glorious 2019 campaign.