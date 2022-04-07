After four consecutive pars to start his Masters Tournament, Tiger Woods thought he had birdied the par-4 fifth hole. His 15-foot putt looked great and Woods started to walk it in, but it lipped out hard on the right edge. Five holes, five pars, but a great start in his first official event since the final round of the 2020 Masters, 508 days ago.

Woods, however, wouldn't have to wait much longer for that first birdie. At the 186-yard, par-3 sixth, Woods hit his tee shot to 2 feet.

The tap-in birdie moved Woods to 1 under par, one off the lead at the time.