Tiger Woods’ Friday first and second rounds hovered around even par for most of the day, but he has never been one to keep it boring.

On his 28th hole of the day, he found himself on the green in two, with 48 feet for eagle. When the ball left the putter face, you could hear a fan yell, “If you make this it goes on Instagram, Tiger, let’s do it!”

The putt, of course, went in, and as Tiger lifted his putter in celebration, he pointed to the fan as if to say, “This one’s for you. And your Instagram.”

As the young kids say, Tiger “did it for the ‘gram.”