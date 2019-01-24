In his first competitive round of 2019, Tiger Woods made five birdies against two bogeys in a round of 2-under 70 on Torrey Pines' South Course that has him eight off the pace set by Jon Rahm on the North.

Getting off to a slow start, Woods parred the first, bogeyed the second, and missed birdie bids at Nos. 3, 4 and 5 before circling the par-5 sixth.

There, he found the fairway off the tee and left his second shot in the right greenside bunker, setting this up and down for his birdie-4 and a return to even par:

Tiger would take advantage of both par 5s on the opening side, later converting a 15-footer at the ninth to work his way into red figures for the first time and make the turn in 1 under par:

Coming off par at the 10th, Woods hit a laser iron from 215 yards to 3 feet at the par-3 11th. Following a brief consultation with a rules official over whether or not his ball may have moved on the green, Tiger was clear to kick-in his birdie putt and move to 2 under par.

A bogey at 12 was only a temporary setback, as Woods made up for it on the very next hole, when he went long with a wedge at the 13th and poured in this slippery 30-footer:

30 feet for birdie?



DRAINO pic.twitter.com/Mbu9y4g62F — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) January 24, 2019

On his way into the clubhouse, Woods would drop another shot at 16 but close out his round with one last birdie at 18, playing the four par 5s in 4 under par.