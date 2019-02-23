It was just yesterday that Tiger Woods displayed one of the best shots of his storied career on Tour. Today, the script was completely flipped on the 15th and 16th holes on Moving Day at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

After finding the fairway on his drive on the par-5 15th, his second shot found the greenside bunker.

Tried a chunk and run but too much chuck and not nearly enough run. That didn't anywhere close. This would be a most disappointing par. — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) February 23, 2019

Woods had about 25 feet for birdie and ran it past about four feet. Then, this happened.

Golf is hard.



Double bogey for Tiger Woods. pic.twitter.com/ZN3Lz1U6mQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 23, 2019

After the disappointing double on 15, Woods was hoping for a bounce back on the par-4 16th. As history tends to do, it repeated itself yet again.

He just three-jacked again. — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) February 23, 2019

Bogey at 16. That is 7 putts in his last 2 holes. — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) February 23, 2019

Prior to the putting struggles, Woods had gotten himself to 8 under and inside the top five.