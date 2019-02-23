Watch: Tiger three putts from four feet to double No. 15

By
woods_1920_mexico19_putting
Getty Images

It was just yesterday that Tiger Woods displayed one of the best shots of his storied career on Tour. Today, the script was completely flipped on the 15th and 16th holes on Moving Day at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

After finding the fairway on his drive on the par-5 15th, his second shot found the greenside bunker.

Woods had about 25 feet for birdie and ran it past about four feet. Then, this happened. 

Full-field scores from the WGC-Mexico Championship

WGC-Mexico Championship: Articles, photos and videos

After the disappointing double on 15, Woods was hoping for a bounce back on the par-4 16th. As history tends to do, it repeated itself yet again.

Prior to the putting struggles, Woods had gotten himself to 8 under and inside the top five.

Trending Content

More articles like this