Watch: Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry have 100 tries to hole an ace. Do they?

Getty Images

In Round 3 of the Farmers Insurance Open, Maverick McNealy holed his second career hole-in-one. But how hard is that feat?

Well, at the Dubai Desert Classic, the DP World Tour gave Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood 50 balls apiece on a 149-yard par-3 to see if either can accomplish one of the most coveted achievements in golf, even though each of them has already nailed a number of aces before. 

What starts out as a fun challenge turns into an agonizing endeavor that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Amid many outbursts and thrown clubs between the two, can a couple of top-50 golfers in the world notch an ace after many close — and not so close — calls? Watch for yourself. 

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Lowry trails Jamieson by one in Abu Dhabi

BY Associated Press  — 

Shane Lowry and Thomas Pieters are one shot back of Scott Jamieson through three rounds in Abu Dhabi.

Bryson DeChambeau
News & Opinion

Cut Line: 'Not a politican' a theme Saudi field

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

"I'm not a politician" is the new go-to line for those who plan to compete in the upcoming Saudi International.
Golf Central

Lowry on playing Saudi: 'I'm not a politician'

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Shane Lowry said he was "happy to go" to the Saudi International and had no reservations because, "I'm not a politician."