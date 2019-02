With its elevation, Club de Golf Chapultepec offers a soft opening, as long as you can drive your ball straight.

Tommy Fleetwood did that and then some, starting eagle-eagle in Round 2 of the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Fleetwood drove the 317-yard, par-4 first and converted the 18-footer for a 2. He then hit a 345-yard drive on the par-4 second and holed out from 38 yards for another 2.

That vaulted Fleetwood to 5 under for the tournament, six shots back of Rory McIlroy at the time.