Vying for his second career PGA Tour win and trying to stay in touch with leader Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau aced the short par-3 fourth hole Saturday at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

Finau followed his hole-in-one with a birdie at the fifth hole and birdies at Nos. 7 and 8. Finau was in solo second place at the time but made three back-nine bogeys to shoot 2-under 69. He finished the round in a tie for seventh at 11 under par, five off the lead.