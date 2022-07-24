Watch: Tony Finau's crazy finish includes assist from grandstand

If Tony Finau is writing thank-you cards after Sunday's wild win at the 3M Open, at the top of his mailing list should be Scott Piercy and the 17th-hole grandstand.

Finau went from five shots down to Piercy, the 54-hole leader, to leading by two after Piercy's triple bogey at the par-4 14th hole. Finau, playing in the group ahead of Piercy, later led by four shots after birdies at Nos. 14-16 when he stepped on the tee at TPC Twin Cities' par-3 17th hole.

That's where the second thank you is needed.

From 197 yards out. Finau sailed the green, sending his ball into the grandstand behind the hole. The ball took a hard ricochet, but with water lurking to the left of the green, Finau caught a huge break: his ball ended up on the putting surface and inside 24 feet.

He was able to save par and keep his four-shot edge, which came in handy as Finau found the drink with his tee ball at the par-5 finishing hole. Even with a closing bogey, Finau won by multiple shots.