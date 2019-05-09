Around this time of year, home-court advantage is everything. Same goes for home-course advantage, as is the case this week for Tony Romo at the AT&T Byron Nelson at Trinity Forest, where the former Cowboy's quarterback is a member.

Romo knows the course better than just about anyone else in the field, and it showed at the par-5 7th hole, where he used his course knowledge to get back to red numbers on the day.

In two previous starts on the PGA Tour, both at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Romo has had his struggles, missing the cut in each of those events. Maybe all it took was a little familiarity to get the confidence up and the juices flowing.