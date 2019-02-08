Fresh off a strong performance in the booth during the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl, Tony Romo continued his magic Friday at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Romo, the former NFL quarterback and current analyst, flared his drive right at the par-4 15th hole and onto the deck of a hospitality tent. Instead of picking his ball up, Romo grabbed a wedge and decided to entertain fans with his best Phil Mickelson impersonation.

He delivered, sticking his approach from the deck to tap-in range for his third birdie in a row.

Unfortunately, #Romostradamus still has work to do. He and partner Jim Furyk were well back in the amateur portion of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.