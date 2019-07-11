One of Golf Channel’s own, Trevor Immelman, was nearing the end of his first trip around The Renaissance Club when he came to the 115-yard 15th hole.

The short par 3, causing players to only need to hit a short club, had Immelman choose a wedge. He struck it perfectly and it hit just past the hole and spun back for an ace.

The ace got Immelman to 4 under on his round that, at that point, included 4 birdies, a bogey and a double bogey.

Kalle Samooja also aced the 15th hole with a wedge on his way to an opening-round 64.