WATCH: Immelman aces 15 at Scottish Open

One of Golf Channel’s own, Trevor Immelman, was nearing the end of his first trip around The Renaissance Club when he came to the 115-yard 15th hole. 

The short par 3, causing players to only need to hit a short club, had Immelman choose a wedge. He struck it perfectly and it hit just past the hole and spun back for an ace. 

The ace got Immelman to 4 under on his round that, at that point, included 4 birdies, a bogey and a double bogey. 

Kalle Samooja also aced the 15th hole with a wedge on his way to an opening-round 64. 

