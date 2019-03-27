WATCH: Trophy revealed for Augusta National Women's Amateur

Augusta National Women's Amateur competitors Sierra Brooks and Maria Fassi helped reveal the trophy for the inaugural women's event Wednesday on "Today."

The tournament will begin with 36 holes at Champions Retreat in Evans, Ga., where the 72-woman field will be cut to the low 30 players. All participants will play a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club on April 5, with the final round conducted on the same layout that will host the Masters less than a week later.

The first two days of competition will be televised on Golf Channel, with the final round from Augusta National broadcast on NBC.