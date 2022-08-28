×

WATCH: Viktor Hovland's season of hole-outs continues at East Lake

Getty Images

For the second consecutive week, Viktor Hovland has provided the early final round highlight with a hole-out in the FedExCup Playoffs.

Last week, it was an ace at the par-3 second at Wilmington Country Club. This week, Hovland found the bottom of the cup from 122 yards out in the middle of the fairway at the par-4 fifth hole at East Lake.


It’s not the first time Hovland has walked to the fifth green at East Lake without his putter. The former Oklahoma State star had a much more adventurous hole-out eagle on the par 4 at last year’s Tour Championship, having to navigate his way over and around some trees for the unlikely eagle.


Hovland has made a habit of holing out this season on the PGA Tour.

First came a hole-in-one at the par-3 eighth during the third round of The Players Championship.


Next came the second round of The Open, where Hovland went flag-hunting at the difficult par-4 15th hole at St. Andrews to vault up the leaderboard on Day 2.


Then there was the aforementioned ace at last week’s BMW Championship, which resulted in a college scholarship for an aspiring student.


The three-time Tour winner certainly isn’t scared to take dead aim.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Hovland wins scholarship for student with ace

BY Colby Powell  — 

Viktor Hovland wasn't in contention at the BMW, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t hit any meaningful shots on Sunday.
Golf Central

'Anti-climactic': Hovland ends up as non-factor

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Viktor Hovland entered Sunday tied for the Open Championship lead before shooting 74 and never factoring.
News & Opinion

McIlroy, Hovland share sizable 54-hole Open lead

BY Doug Ferguson  — 

Rory McIlroy moved into the void left by the departure of Tiger Woods at the 150th Open on Saturday as he took a share of the lead.